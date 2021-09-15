Mr. Greenya, a Berryville resident, was born in Milwaukee. His family said he was author of two dozen books and hundreds of newspaper and magazine book reviews.
With F. Lee Bailey, one of a half-dozen defense lawyers on the case, Mr. Greenya wrote “The Truth about the O.J. Simpson Trial” (2021), an account of the successful defense of the football star, who was charged with murder in the slaying of his former wife and her friend.
He also wrote or collaborated on books about Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas; David Stockman, President Ronald Reagan’s budget director; Pierre Salinger, the press secretary to President John F. Kennedy; and Washington Post society writer Maxine Cheshire.
Frederick Brown II, Foreign Service officer
Frederick Brown II, 93, a Foreign Service officer who in retirement founded and for 14 years directed the Southeast Asia program at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, died Aug. 21 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Frances Brown.
Mr. Brown, a District resident, was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa. From 1958 to 1984, he was a Foreign Service officer who served in Cyprus, France, Thailand, Moscow and twice in Vietnam. He served on the professional staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for three years, then from 1991 to 2005 was at Johns Hopkins working on improving ties between the United States and countries in Southeast Asia, especially Vietnam.
Marjorie Rachlin, union officer
Marjorie Rachlin, 99, was senior staff associate at the George Meany Center for Labor Studies from 1970 to 1986 and specialized in labor issues involving flight attendants, died Aug. 22 at her home in Washington. The cause was a heart ailment, said a niece, Nancy Allchin.
Mrs. Rachlin was born Marjorie Bailey in Cleveland. From 1956 to 1964, she was an education associate at the International Association of Machinists. She was an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Northwest Washington and a volunteer at the National Zoo.
William Riley, U.S. Customs officer
William Riley, 76, a retired officer at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection service, died Aug. 22 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Erin Hogan.
Mr. Riley was born in Sewickley, Pa. He worked at U.S. Customs from 1976 to 2004 and was its former comptroller. In retirement, he worked five years with Sandler, Travis and Rosenberg trade consultants.
Carlene 'Wendy' Morgan, psychotherapist
Carlene “Wendy” Morgan, 74, a Washington psychotherapist for 20 years before retiring five years ago, died Aug. 13 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was covid-19, said a cousin, Beverly McCain.
Ms. Morgan, a District resident, was born in Wadesboro, N.C. In 1981 she created and for 15 years served as chief executive of Diversified Management Associates, an agency specializing in government contracts and grants, mental health and service to government agencies.
