Steve York, documentary producer
Steve York, 78, a film producer and writer who did documentaries for PBS, ABC News, the Supreme Court and other organizations and institutions, died Aug. 19 at his weekend home in Middleburg, Va. The cause was vascular disease, said his wife and business partner, Miriam Zimmerman.
Mr. York, a resident of Takoma Park, Md., was born in St. Louis and had lived in the Washington area since 1972. He wrote and produced films for the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington and the Visitors Center at the Supreme Court.
His documentaries included two Peabody Award-winners, “Pearl Harbor: Two Hours that Changed the World” for ABC News, and “Bringing Down a Dictator,” about the end of the regime of Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic and which was broadcast on public television.
He also wrote, directed and produced films on civil resistance to government authority around the world. He retired in 2016.
Ruth Hanessian, pet-shop owner
Ruth Hanessian, 82, the owner and proprietor of a Rockville animal exchange whose services included lending pets to senior citizens and swaps or sales of baby birds, gerbils, frogs, mice and hamsters, died July 31 at a hospital in Columbia, Md. The cause was cardiorespiratory arrest, said a daughter, Margaret Swetz.
Mrs. Hanessian was born Ruth Berberian in Plainfield, N.J. From 1979 to 2016, she was president of the Animal Exchange Pet Shop. She co-wrote a book on bird psychology, “Birds on the Couch: The Bird Shrink’s Guide to Keeping Polly from Going Crackers and You Out of the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1998). She was a founder of the Rockville Senior Lend-a-Pet Program for elderly people.
Howard 'KingFish' Franklin Jr., drummer
Howard “KingFish” Franklin Jr., 51, a jazz and R&B drummer who played at Washington area clubs such as Twins, Blues Alley, Bohemian Caverns, Alice’s and HR-57, died Aug. 18 at a hospital in Glendale, N.J. The cause was complications from covid-19, said his ex-wife, Camille Franklin.
Mr. Franklin was born in Takoma Park, Md., and grew up in Silver Spring, Md., where he drummed on buckets as a child. He studied in the jazz program at the University of the District of Columbia and taught drums in D.C. public schools in the 2000s. In 2017 he moved from Washington to Newark, where he was teaching music in a public charter school. But he returned regularly to the Washington area to play music.
