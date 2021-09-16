Philip Louer Sr., Army Department analyst
Philip Louer Sr., 97, a civilian analyst for a NASA predecessor agency as well as the Department of the Air Force and the Army, died July 25 at a medical facility in Haymarket, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter-in-law, Anne Thomas.
Mr. Louer was born in New Castle, Pa., and began his civilian federal career in 1948 with what then was the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics in Hampton, Va. Later he worked for the Air Force in Hampton, then came to the Washington area in 1956 to work in Army research and concepts units at the Pentagon, where he retired in 1992.
He was an avocational florist at his home in Haymarket, where he cultivated eight acres of azaleas. He was a member of the Azalea Society of America and the American Rhododendron Society.
Molita Burrows, community volunteer
Molita Burrows, 97, a Northern Virginia community volunteer who fixed meals for neighbors, did chores for patients and staff at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, and helped prepare for early morning Mass at St. Raymond of Peñafort Catholic Church in Springfield, died July 17 at her home in Burke, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Kymberlee Dwinell.
Mrs. Burrows was born Molita Seippel in New Orleans. She settled in the Washington area in 1977. She was a seamstress and sewed clothes, draperies and household items for friends and family.
Mitzi Romiti, real estate saleswoman
Mitzi Romiti, 81, a Northern Virginia real estate saleswoman for 35 years, died July 19 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was lung cancer, said a daughter, Karen McGehee.
Mrs. Romiti, a resident of Falls Church, Va., was born Mitzi Shepherd in London. She came to the United States in the early 1960s and lived in Connecticut before moving to the Washington area in the 1980s and began specializing in residential sales. She worked with Shannon & Luchs, Century 21, Jobin Realty and Samson Properties.
— From staff reports