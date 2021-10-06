Mr. Campbell was a marathon runner, a golfer and tennis player, and he acted with the Westmoreland Players, the community theater group in Callao.
Vincent Gancie, cinematographer
Vincent Gancie, 68, a trainer of cinematographers in high-definition video production, died Aug. 16 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a sister, Patrice Gancie.
Mr. Gancie, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in the Washington area. In 1998 he founded the Washington-based Santa Fe International Workshops, where until his death he trained cinematographers from around the world. Earlier he did cinematography for NBC News, PBS, Discovery and other broadcasting organizations.
Ann O'Keefe, family-support director
Ann O’Keefe, 86, who helped plan for the creation of the Navy Fleet and Family Support Programs and served as its first director, died Aug. 18 at a medical facility in Haymarket, Va. The cause was complications from treatment for esophageal cancer, said a brother, Roy Harris.
Dr. O’Keefe, a resident of Gainesville, Va., was born Ruth Ann Harris in Webster Grove, Mo. Early in her career, she helped to launch a Head Start program, directed a program to deliver Head Start services into children’s homes, and developed a reading skills program for children. From 1978 to 1985 she helped plan and then led the Navy Fleet and Family Support Programs. She later did consulting for the Army, Navy and Head Start.
Marshall Curtis, law firm partner
Marshal Curtis, 74, a partner and principal of the Northern Virginia law firm of Whitham, Curtis & Cook and later Whitham & Cook who specialized in information technology and intellectual property, died Aug. 22 at a hospital in Reston, Va. The cause was multiple organ failure, said his wife, Eileen Curtis.
Mr. Curtis, a resident of Great Falls, Va., was born in Charlottesville and grew up in Washington. He was an examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for 20 years and then a lawyer for 30 years before retiring in 2019.
