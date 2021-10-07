Mr. Larm, a native of Minneapolis, was a resident of Alexandria, Va., and a former senior warden of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Alexandria. He had second residences in Fairfield, Conn., and New York City, and was visiting Connecticut when he died.
Carlton Veazey, clergyman, activist
Carlton Veazey, 85, a Baptist clergyman, former member of the D.C. Council, and the chief of manpower mission training and support in the mayoralties of Walter Washington and Marion Barry, died Aug. 10 at his home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Caron Veazey.
Rev. Veazey was born in Memphis and had lived in Washington since 1958. From 1962 to 1994, he was the pastor of Zion Baptist Church in the District. He founded and was pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Washington from 1994 to 2016.
He served on the presidentially appointed D.C. Council from 1970 to 1973. He directed programs to assist homeless people and was a former president of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice in Washington.
Paulette Goodman, LGBTQ support-group leader
Paulette Goodman, 88, a Holocaust survivor who became active in the LGBTQ support group now known as Pflag, serving as founding president of the D.C. chapter and then as national president from 1988 to 1992, died Aug. 15 at a retirement facility in Silver Spring Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Claude Goodman.
Mrs. Goodman was born Paulette Rozenberg in Paris. During the Nazi occupation, she recalled, an order of Catholic nuns gave her family crosses to wear, to help shield them from Gestapo roundups and other antisemitic attacks and killings. Several relatives died in the Holocaust.
Mrs. Goodman settled in New York after the war, taught French at a public school and was a tour manager for a mime company. She settled in the Washington area in 1980 and, soon after, began dedicating her life to LGBTQ activism after her daughter came out.
With Pflag, Mrs. Goodman helped establish a Washington-area hotline for gay and lesbian people and their parents, and she said she was horrified by stories of children wanting to kill themselves and of families wanting to disown their children because of their sexual identity. She told the Atlantic magazine she drew a link between her childhood — with her fears that her Jewish identity would be discovered — and the experiences of young people afraid of living openly gay lives.
“Your child is whatever your child is,” she would tell parents, she recalled years later to the Atlantic. “It’s no different than before you found out — now you know a little more about that person.”
After helping found the D.C. chapter of Pflag in 1983, she answered thousands of telephone inquiries and lobbied legislatures, county and municipal councils, and other official organizations to spread her message about issues surrounding gay rights.
In 1990, she wrote to first lady Barbara Bush asking for an expression of support for LGBTQ people. “We cannot tolerate discrimination against any individuals or groups in our country. Such treatment always brings with it pain and perpetuates intolerance,” Bush replied in a letter that was distributed publicly.
In a statement, Pflag executive director Brian K. Bond said Mrs. Goodman used her life experience to “educate others and then advocate for the well being and equality of all LGBTQ people.”
— From staff reports