Joseph Salcetti Jr., CPA
Joseph Salcetti Jr., 67, a certified public accountant who had operated his own tax and consulting business in Arlington, Va., since 2015, died Aug. 7 at his home in Montross, Va. The cause was Merkel cell carcinoma, said his wife, Martha Salcetti.
Mr. Salcetti was born in Washington. Before going into business for himself, he was an accountant in the Washington area with businesses including Katchmark Construction, A.J. Dwoskin & Associates real estate, Charles E. Smith Commercial Realty and Arthur Andersen.
Ellen McQueary, teacher
Ellen McQueary, 96, a teacher of German at West Springfield High School in Northern Virginia from 1967 to 1985, died Aug. 16 at her home in Springfield. The cause was vascular dementia, said a son, Rolf McQueary.
Mrs. McQueary was born Ellen Tegethoff in Essen, Germany, and worked briefly as a translator for the U.S. Army just after World War II. She then immigrated to the United States and lived in Safford, Ariz., before moving to the Washington area in 1962.
David Healy, pharmacist
David Healy, 79, a pharmacist who operated independent shops in the suburban Maryland communities of Mount Airy, Rockville and Gaithersburg before retiring in 2015, died Aug. 13 at his home in Derwood, Md. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Brian Healy.
Mr. Healy was born in Ridgway, Pa., and had lived in the Washington area since 1964.
John Cook, administrative judge
John Cook, 97, an federal administrative law judge who retired in 1994 as chief judge in the Department of Education, died July 30 at a care center in Burke, Va. The cause was heart disease, said a family friend, Jennifer Stevens.
Mr. Cook, an Annapolis resident, was born in Green Bay, Wis. He retired from the Navy Reserve with the rank of captain in 1983. For 21 years, he was an assistant city attorney for Milwaukee before moving to the Washington area in 1978. He then served another 21 years as an administrative law judge in Washington.
— From staff reports