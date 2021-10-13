Ellen McCauley, Defense Dept. official
Ellen McCauley, 83, who spent 33 years with the Defense Technical Information Center until retiring in 1993 as director of the information and research and technology division, died Aug. 22 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said a niece-in-law, Sara Shay.
Ms. McCauley, an Alexandria resident, was born in Queens, N.Y. In the 1950s, she was a computer programmer for the U.S. Census Bureau. In retirement, she became an education docent with the Washington National Opera and later was a volunteer with the opera and with Friends of the Kennedy Center.
Joan Sletto, administrative assistant
Joan Sletto, 84, an administrative assistant with Kaiser Permanente in Kensington, Md., from 1989 to 2001, died Aug. 29 at an assisted-living center in Columbia, Md. The cause was brain cancer, said her daughter, Mary Jo Neil.
Mrs. Sletto was born Joan Tolerico in Carbondale, Pa. She did backstage work at Rockville Little Theatre in the 1970s and early 1980s and was a member of several women’s groups in her community.
James Hansley, equity-fund specialist
James Hansley, 88, who retired in 2014 as director of private-equity funds for the old Overseas Private Investment Corp., a foreign aid agency of the U.S. government, died Aug. 23 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was a pulmonary embolism, said his friend Jessica Lin.
Mr. Hansley was born in Philadelphia. After being orphaned around age 4, he was raised by a Jamaican American foster family. He went to college under the GI Bill after Army service and obtained an executive MBA from Harvard University later in life.
He spent his career as a specialist in private-equity funds. Early in his career, he was executive director of the Forsyth County (N.C.) Economic Development Corp., founded and ran his own investment company and also worked for USAID as a senior venture capital adviser focused on Africa, Europe and the former Soviet Union. He joined OPIC, now the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, in 1999.
— From staff reports