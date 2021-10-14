Mrs. McDonell was born Donna Wiseman in Carrington, N.D., and settled in the Washington area in 1960. She was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church in Temple Hills, Md., where she was clerk of session and a choir member. She was a Silver Life Master in duplicate bridge and a certified director for the American Contract Bridge League. She moved to Richmond from Largo, Md., in 2018.
Darrel Stearns, NOAA analyst
Darrel Stearns, 98, an analyst with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Coastal Zone Management Program from 1980 to 1985, died Sept. 7 at an assisted-living home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said Dixie Kuehnel.
Mr. Stearns was born on a farm in Jackson County, Minn., and grew up in Sutherland, Iowa. Among his jobs before joining NOAA in 1980, he was executive director of the Kansas City, Kan., urban renewal agency; director of the nonprofit Joint Council on Urban Development, an organization sponsored by the National League of Cities and U.S. Conference of Mayors; and a staff member in the office of Rep. Glenn Anderson (D-Calif.). In 1970, he lost a congressional race against incumbent Rep. William L. Scott (R-Va.). He was a life member of Sons of the American Revolution.
Julia Bay, exercise instructor
Julia Bay, 96, an active member of the Hungarian community in Washington who also conducted exercise classes at the Chevy Chase (Md.) Community Center for more than 30 years until the early 2010s, died Aug. 21 at her home in Exton, Pa. The cause was complications of a stroke, said her daughter, Julie Di Sisto.
Mrs. Bay, who maintained a residence in Chevy Chase, was born Julia Herczegh in Turda, Romania, to a Hungarian family and settled in the Washington area in the late 1940s after fleeing communist rule in Eastern Europe.
Virginia Moss, schools employee
Virginia Moss, 90, an English teacher, substitute teacher and library assistant for Arlington County Public Schools from the 1970s to early 2000s, died Sept. 12 at a nursing home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was dementia, said a daughter, Ginger Moss.
Mrs. Moss, an Arlington resident, was born Virginia Gilliam in Charlotte. She settled in the Washington area in 1955. Her final job was as a library assistant at Randolph Elementary School.
