Mr. Mayer, a District resident, was born in Ober-Olm, Germany. He and his parents left Germany in 1938 to escape antisemitic attacks by the Nazis, and they settled in Bridgeport, Conn. From 1989 to 1999, he was a consultant lobbyist with the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union and the Food Research & Action Center.
Frank Stocklin, NASA engineer
Frank Stocklin, 82, a NASA electrical engineer who had been a radio frequency analysis and integration manager at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., since 1967, died Aug. 17 at a hospital in Columbia, Md. The cause was stomach cancer, said a son, Kevin Stocklin.
Mr. Stocklin, a resident of Fulton, Md., was born in Queens. Early in his career, he worked at Grumman Aircraft on the Apollo Lunar Module. His honors included the NASA Exceptional Service Medal. He coached at the Laurel (Md.) Boys and Girls Club, taught a graduate engineering class at the University of Maryland and was a Sunday school teacher at St. Louis Catholic Church in Clarksville, Md.
Richard 'Dickie' Ottman, think tank executive
Richard “Dickie” Ottman, 95, who worked in program analysis and budget formulation for federal War on Poverty programs in the 1960s and later served as vice president and general manager of the Institute for Defense Analyses in Alexandria, Va., died Aug. 20 at an assisted-living center in St. Augustine, Fla. The cause was lung cancer, said family friend Dianne Cullum.
Mr. Ottman was born in Portland, Ore. He joined the federal government in 1956 and became deputy assistant director of the Office of Economic Opportunity when he left in 1970 for the IDA, a military think tank. He moved to St. Augustine from Falls Church, Va., in 2005.
Peter Zimmerman, arms-control expert
Peter Zimmerman, 80, a physicist who became an arms control expert and scientific adviser to the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, the State Department and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, died Aug. 27 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pneumonia, said his son, Eric Zimmerman.
Dr. Zimmerman, a resident of Great Falls, Va., was born in Portsmouth, Va. He taught at Louisiana State University before settling in the Washington area in 1984. In addition to stints in the federal government, he worked for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Center for Strategic and International Studies in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was an emeritus professor of war studies at King’s College London, where he taught from 2004 to 2007. He was a fellow of the American Physical Society.
Charles 'Chuck' Foster III, trade group official
Charles “Chuck” Foster III, 68, a lawyer who had long worked as a consultant for Edison Electric Institute, the trade group for electric utility companies, died Aug. 25 at his home in Warrenton, Va. The cause was complications of ocular melanoma, said his son Charles Foster IV.
Mr. Foster was born in Bethesda, Md., and completed high school at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, where his father was stationed. He ran a heating and air conditioning company in the 1970s and, after receiving a law degree in 1992, was manager of codes and standards at Pepco and Edison Electric and served as an assistant attorney general in Virginia.
In the early 2000s, he proposed and helped create Fauquier County landfill’s gas-to-energy project. He served on the board of the Saint James’ Episcopal Church preschool in Warrenton. He played bagpipes.
— From staff reports