Mr. Tierney was born in Evanston, Ill., and grew up in Syracuse, N.Y., and Rochester, N.Y. He started bicycling groups and annual rides, and he organized an annual tailgate known as the Mothership for Washington Football Team games.
Dawn Herdman, flight attendant
Dawn Herdman, 55, a flight attendant for what became US Airways from the early 1990s to early 2000s, died Aug. 22 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was breast cancer, said her mother, Nancy Daniels.
Ms. Herdman, a resident of Leesburg, Va., was born Dawn Daniels in Pittsburgh. She settled in the Washington area in 1995.
Harry Montgomery, NASA thermal engineer
Harry Montgomery, 90, a thermal engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., from 1961 to 2002, died Sept. 15 at his home in Brookeville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a friend, Robyn Quinter.
Mr. Montgomery was born in Hagerstown, Md. At Goddard, he worked on developing satellite technology to gather geophysical data. He received NASA outstanding service awards.
George Murphy, NOAA official
George Murphy, 83, who retired in 1997 as director of central operations for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction, died Aug. 3 at a hospital in Largo, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his niece Angie Beatty.
Mr. Murphy, a resident of Fort Washington, Md., was born in Ivanhoe, N.C., and was among the earlier Black students to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
After working with the Veterans Administration’s cardiovascular center, he joined NOAA in the early 1970s as a computer programmer, rose to division chief and became a member of the Senior Executive Service. He was a Prince George’s County election judge and a member of the county’s citizen review board for foster children. He also was a Mason and tutored and taught Bible class at Mount Ennon Baptist Church in Clinton, Md.
