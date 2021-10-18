Mrs. Welch was born Mary Frances Barnett in Rome, Ga. Her shop’s clients included first ladies Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford and Rosalynn Carter as well as congressional spouses and diplomats. She designed thousands of custom scarves as well. She was involved with community and charitable groups in Alexandria, where she lived before moving to Charlottesville in 2001.
William Hinkle, lab animal specialist
William Hinkle, 84, who supervised animal research facilities during his four-decade career at the National Cancer Institute, died Oct. 14 at a senior living center in Fayetteville, Pa. He had covid-19, said his son, Gordon Hinkle.
Mr. Hinkle was born in Lewisburg, W.Va., where he learned to work with large animals from his father, a schoolteacher and cattle farmer. He moved to the Washington area in 1965 to work at a University of Maryland farm and study for a master’s degree in animal husbandry. He joined the National Cancer Institute later that year, rising to become chief of the lab animal resources section.
Mr. Hinkle helped develop guidelines for the humane treatment of laboratory animals, trying to balance the need for potentially lifesaving medical research with a belief in respecting animals “from beginning to end,” his son said. He received a 1995 National Institutes of Health Director’s Award for his “sustained leadership in supporting the animal research program and facilities of the National Cancer Institute.” Mr. Hinkle retired around 2008 and moved to Fairfield, Pa., from Rockville, Md.
William Pendergast, law firm partner
William Pendergast, 89, a lawyer who became a partner at the firm Arent Fox and founding member of its food and drug law group, died Sept. 14 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was kidney failure, said his son Bill Pendergast.
Mr. Pendergast, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Kansas City, Mo. He was a trial lawyer for the Food and Drug Administration in the early 1960s before entering private practice. He worked for Arent Fox from 1983 to 1996. He was a past chairman of the American Bar Association and Federal Bar Association’s food and drug committees, and his memberships included the Chevy Chase Club and the Metropolitan Club.
Katie Obenland, school bus driver
Katie Obenland, 86, a Montgomery County, Md., school-bus driver in the 1970s and ’80s and then a crossing guard until the early 2010s, died Sept. 12 at a retirement community in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was interstitial lung disease, said a stepson, David Obenland.
Mrs. Obenland was born Katie Hurst in Leesburg, Va.
