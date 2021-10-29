Mr. Forrest was born in Lincoln, Neb. He spent a decade with the National Observer weekly newspaper as a reporter and editor before joining The Post in 1977 as a layout and copy editor. He also played right field on The Post’s newsroom softball team.
From 2014 until his death, Mr. Forrest was a federal documents specialist at the Government Publishing Office.
Stephen Blood, osteopathic physician
Stephen Blood, 79, an osteopathic physician who practiced in Alexandria from 1972 to 2011, died Sept. 25 at home in Alexandria. The cause was myositis, a muscle weakening and wasting disease, said a son, Christian Blood.
Dr. Blood was born in Philadelphia to parents who lived in Alexandria. From 1985 to 1996, he was an osteopathic consultant to the professional football team then known as the Washington Redskins. He was a past president of the American Academy of Osteopathy.
Mary Braden, ethics officer
Mary Braden, 85, the director of the Justice Department’s ethics office from 1994 to 2002, died Sept. 25 at her home in Washington. The cause was lung disease said a son, Rob Biesenbach.
Ms. Braden was born in San Antonio and had lived in the Washington area since 1972. She had also been a management analyst and a staff assistant on Capitol Hill for Reps. James C. Corman (D-Calif.) and John M. Murphy (D-N.Y.) before retiring with 30 years of federal service in 2002.
Janet Jones, science foundation officer
Janet Jones, 82, director of the chemistry division at the National Science Foundation from 1994 to 2001, died Sept. 21 at her residence in a care community in Mitchellville, Md. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a daughter, Anne Walter.
Dr. Jones was born in Pittsburgh and came to the Washington area as a permanent resident in 1994. Earlier, she was a staff scientist, teacher, administrator and researcher at North Carolina State University, the State University of New York at Buffalo and Colorado State University.
