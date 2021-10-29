John Woods, Washington lawyer
John Woods, 74, a Washington lawyer who specialized in corporate matters, died March 18 at his home in Annapolis. The cause was cancer, said a brother, Kent Woods.
Mr. Woods was born in Baltimore and grew up in Washington. He was a partner in the law firm then known as Patton, Boggs and Blow (now Squire Patton Boggs) before starting a solo practice around 1990 that he continued until shortly before his death. He was a sailing enthusiast and a teacher of sailing aspirants.
Michael McLeod, IADB officer
Michael McLeod, 76, an economist with the Inter-American Development Bank who retired in 2010 after 40 years at the development financing institution, died Sept. 8 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications of covid-19, said his partner, Gabe Phillips.
Mr. McLeod, a Washington resident, was born in Connellsville, Pa., and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala as a young man.
Rita Adrosko, Smithsonian curator
Rita Adrosko, 90, who retired in 1994 as supervising curator at what became the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, died Sept. 11 at an elder-care facility in Falls Church, Va. The cause was a stroke, said Kassandra Gluck, an assistant to the executor of her estate.
Miss Adrosko, a Washington resident, was born in Linden, N.J. She spent 30 years with the Smithsonian. She was a volunteer multilingual greeter at Reagan National Airport and a member of the St. Louis de France Catholic Church in Washington.
— From staff reports