Mr. Simonson was born in New York City. Before moving to the Washington area in 1986, he was president and publisher of the Pioneer Press chain of suburban newspapers in the Chicago area. After leaving the National Newspaper Association in 1992, he did consulting with the U.S. Information Agency.
Frank McCormack, sales and service rep
Frank McCormack, 46, a sales and service representative for automobile dealerships in Montgomery County, Md., and Fairfax County, Va., died Sept. 6 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cirrhosis of the liver, said a sister, Wendy McCormack.
Mr. McCormack, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was born in San Salvador and grew up in the Washington area. Over a career of more than 20 years, he had worked for auto dealerships including Fairfax Kia and the Criswell dealerships in Maryland.
David Bieging, Mondale aide, law firm partner
David Bieging, 72, a former special assistant to Vice President Walter Mondale and chief of staff to Rep. Martin O. Sabo (D-Minn.) who became a longtime partner at the law firm Dorsey & Whitney, died Sept. 12 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Sarah Johnson.
Mr. Bieging was born in Stillwater, Minn., and worked for then-Sen. Mondale (D-Minn.) as a legislative assistant for a year before Mondale became Jimmy Carter’s vice president beginning in 1977. Mr. Bieging worked on Sabo’s staff from 1978 to 1987, when he entered private practice. He joined Dorsey & Whitney in the late 1990s and retired in April.
Anita Hayes, teacher's aide
Anita Hayes, 57, a teacher’s aide in the Prince George’s County Public Schools from 2000 to 2007, died Sept. 10 at her home in Elkridge, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Ashley Hayes.
Mrs. Hayes was born Anita Brown in Washington.
— From staff reports