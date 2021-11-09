Miss Neal was born in Mansfield, Pa. She retired from the Park Service in 2009 as chief of cultural resources in the office of lands, planning and design.
Christopher Browne, IMF official
Christopher Browne, 77, an economist who worked for the International Monetary Fund during a 31-year career before retiring in 2007 as assistant director of the Asian and Pacific department, died Sept. 23 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said his former wife, Jean Yates.
Mr. Browne, who lived in Arlington, was born in Stockport, England. He settled in the Washington area when he joined the IMF in 1976. Some of his assignments included being senior economist in the European department and senior resident representative in Bangladesh, the Philippines and Nigeria.
John McComb, Sierra Club official
John McComb, 83, an environmental activist who was director of the Sierra Club’s Washington office from 1977 to 1986 and a key figure in the passage of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act in 1980, died Sept. 28 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was a bacterial infection of a heart valve, said his friend David Sheridan.
Mr. McComb, an electrical engineer by training, was a native of Ames, Iowa. A hiker and biker, he began his career with the Sierra Club in the 1960s as its southwestern regional representative, opposing dam construction projects in the Grand Canyon.
He came to Washington in 1977 and helped coordinate the lobbying effort of environmental organizations supporting the Alaska lands act and protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He computerized the Sierra Club’s legislative operation by developing platforms to archive notes from meetings with lawmakers, track legislative voting records and communicate with field staffers.
Since 1986, he was a communications and technology consultant and contractor for environmental organizations. He was an Arlington resident.
Richard Marilley, government lawyer
Richard Marilley, 89, a lawyer who worked for the General Services Administration from 1960 to 1981, including as its assistant general counsel, and for the Federal Emergency Management Agency for eight years before retiring from civil service in 1994, died Oct. 1 at his home in Virginia Beach. The cause was renal failure, said a son, Stephen Marilley.
Mr. Marilley, a native of Croghan, N.Y., moved to the Washington area in 1950 and later settled in McLean, Va. He moved to Bonita Springs, Fla., in the mid-1990s and to Virginia Beach about two years ago.
Mary Falzone, Foreign Service spouse
Mary Falzone, 93, the spouse of a Foreign Service officer who accompanied her husband to posts in Germany, Turkey and Italy in the 1950s and ’60s, died Sept. 16 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, Ralph Falzone.
Mrs. Falzone, a resident of Dunn Loring, Va., was born Mary Greenlee in Bronxville, N.Y. She was a Foreign Service secretary and met her husband, Michael Falzone, on a Foreign Service assignment in Taipei. They married in 1954.
— From staff reports