Mrs. Holdridge was born Martha McKelvey in Chicago and settled in the Washington area in 1958. She accompanied her husband, John Holdridge, to Foreign Service postings in China, Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong. In 1979, they purchased a farm in Greenbrier County, W.Va. He died in 2001, and Mrs. Holdridge continued to operate the farm until shortly before her death.
Elizabeth 'Tina' McAdams, teacher
Elizabeth “Tina” McAdams, 74, a teacher of special education for about eight years at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County in the 2000s who also was a volunteer in Alcoholics Anonymous, died Sept. 21 in an assisted-living facility in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was cancer, said a friend, Martin Tamulevich.
Ms. McAdams, a resident of Chantilly, Va., was born in Washington. For 38 years, she had been a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, where she answered telephones on an emergency service line. From 1978 to 1982, she worked at the Melwood Horticultural Training Center in Arlington, Va.
Leon Kellner, U.S. attorney
Leon Kellner, 75, a longtime Washington lawyer who in the 1980s was the hard-charging U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida in Miami, prosecuting drug cartel leaders and indicting Panama strongman Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega, died Oct. 5 at his home in Coral Gables, Fla. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his daughter Elizabeth Olsen.
Mr. Kellner was at the center of Miami’s effort to combat a surge in violent crime amid a heavy influx of cocaine smuggled from Latin America. He made international headlines for his office’s prosecution of one of Colombia’s Medellín cartel leaders, Carlos Lehder, as well as the indictment of foreign government officials and the dismantling of a network of corrupt police officers in a case known as “the Miami River Cops.”
Mr. Kellner, who was born in New York City, was a corporate lawyer before joining the federal prosecutor’s office in Miami in 1982 as chief of the civil division. He served as U.S. attorney in Miami from 1985 to 1988.
Mr. Kellner then joined the D.C. branch of his old law firm, what is now Anderson Kill, and specialized in large-scale insurance and environmental cases. He worked for two other law firms before retiring in 2016.
— From staff reports