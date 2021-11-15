Otto Guenther, Army lieutenant general
Otto Guenther, 80, an Army lieutenant general who retired in 1997 as the Army’s chief information officer and information systems director, died Oct. 13 at his home in Fairfax Station, Va. The cause was cancer, according to a death announcement from his alma mater, McDaniel College in Maryland (formerly Western Maryland College).
Gen. Guenther was born in Red Bank, N.J., and served 34 years in the Army, including as commanding general of Fort Monmouth in New Jersey, and as director of information systems, command, control communications and computers at the Pentagon. In 2019, he was named to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Hall of Fame.
After his military retirement, he was a senior defense-related officer at companies such as General Motors and the aerospace and defense contractor Northrop Grumman. He was also board chairman at McDaniel College and at the technology products and services company WidePoint Corporation.
George Solhan, Marine colonel, research officer
George Solhan, 75, a retired Marine Corps colonel who later became deputy chief of naval research for expeditionary maneuver warfare and combating terrorism at the Office of Naval Research, died Oct. 13 at a hospital in Tampa. The cause was septic shock and pneumonia, said his wife, Wendy Solhan.
Col. Solhan was born to a Ukrainian mother in a World War II displaced people camp in Fussen, Germany. With his mother and a sister, he came to the United States in 1950 and settled in Baltimore.
He served in the Marine Corps from 1968 to 1984 and was a Vietnam War veteran. After his military retirement, he was a scientist with Battelle, a nonprofit research and development firm, then spent nine years at the Office of Naval Research. On retiring in 2014, he moved to Tampa from Stafford, Va.
— From staff reports