Dr. Neri, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born Judith Nussbaum in Philadelphia and moved to the Washington area in 1966. She taught at the colleges on and off for decades. She published a book of poems and edited the newsletter of the Maryland Federation of Teachers.
Lois Horton, GMU professor
Lois Horton, 78, a professor of social history at George Mason University from 1979 to 2008 who specialized in pre-Civil War Black culture and abolitionism, died Sept. 22 at a hospital in Reston, Va. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Michael Horton.
Dr. Horton, a Reston resident, was born Lois Berry in Lackawanna, N.Y. She wrote or edited nine books, including a two-volume survey of African American history. She had been a consultant with the National Park Service, the Smithsonian Institution and D.C. Public Schools.
Jan Orenstein, GWU professor
Jan Orenstein, 79, an emeritus professor of pathology and research at George Washington University who also directed the diagnostic research electron microscopy laboratory, died Sept. 12 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Josh Orenstein.
Dr. Orenstein, a District resident, was born in Boston and had lived in Washington since 1973. He was a scientist at the National Cancer Institute before joining the GWU staff in 1977. His specialties included HIV/AIDS research. He retired in 2009.
Priscilla McNeil, office assistant
Priscilla McNeil, 90, an administrative assistant at the Brookings Institution and at government and private offices in the 1970s, died Sept. 25 at her home in Sterling, Va. The cause was coronary artery disease, said a son, David McNeil.
Mrs. McNeil was born Priscilla Woodward in Savannah, Ga. In the late 1950s and 1960s, she was a CIA office worker and had assignments in France, the Philippines and Japan. She was an avocational historian of the federal city and did historical research tracking and mapping land ownership; her work was later exhibited by the Smithsonian Institution and archived at the Library of Congress.
