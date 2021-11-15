Waveline Starnes, educator
Waveline Starnes, 89, a Maryland educator who retired in 1995 as a planner and coordinator of the gifted and talented program of the Montgomery County Public Schools, died Oct. 9 at a care center in Frederick, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Thomas Starnes.
Dr. Starnes was born Waveline Trout in Barberton, Ohio, and settled in the Washington area in 1958. She was an English teacher at Bowie High School in Prince George’s County from 1966 to 1972 and began working as a Montgomery County schools administrator in 1973.
Carlos Gonzales, physician
Carlos Gonzales, 77, an internist who had a private medical practice in Fairfax County since 1978, died Oct. 14 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, said a daughter, Gail Gonzales.
Dr. Gonzales, a resident of Oakton, Va., born in Huancayo, Peru. He continued his practice until shortly before his death.
Tyler Holt, USAID official
Tyler Holt, 54, an official with the U.S. Agency for International Development who specialized in economics of the Middle East, died Sept. 28 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was brain cancer, said his wife, Anne Holt.
Mr. Holt was born in Newport, R.I. He joined USAID in 2000 and served in Egypt, the Philippines and Germany. His last position, in 2019 and 2020, was as chief of economic development in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
— From staff reports