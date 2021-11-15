Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

William Freienmuth, electrical engineer

William Freienmuth, 101, an electrical engineer who retired in 1984 as senior vice president of defense contractor Vitro Corp., died Oct. 10 at an assisted-living facility in Waynesboro, Pa. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Karl Freienmuth.

Mr. Freienmuth was born in Tonganoxie, Kan., and settled in the Washington area shortly after World War II. He was the earliest employees of Vitro and for years was manager of research and development. He was a past president of the Montgomery County Board of Education. He moved to Pennsylvania from Laytonsville, Md. in 1996.

Waveline Starnes, educator

Waveline Starnes, 89, a Maryland educator who retired in 1995 as a planner and coordinator of the gifted and talented program of the Montgomery County Public Schools, died Oct. 9 at a care center in Frederick, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Thomas Starnes.

Dr. Starnes was born Waveline Trout in Barberton, Ohio, and settled in the Washington area in 1958. She was an English teacher at Bowie High School in Prince George’s County from 1966 to 1972 and began working as a Montgomery County schools administrator in 1973.

Carlos Gonzales, physician

Carlos Gonzales, 77, an internist who had a private medical practice in Fairfax County since 1978, died Oct. 14 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, said a daughter, Gail Gonzales.

Dr. Gonzales, a resident of Oakton, Va., born in Huancayo, Peru. He continued his practice until shortly before his death.

Tyler Holt, USAID official

Tyler Holt, 54, an official with the U.S. Agency for International Development who specialized in economics of the Middle East, died Sept. 28 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was brain cancer, said his wife, Anne Holt.

Mr. Holt was born in Newport, R.I. He joined USAID in 2000 and served in Egypt, the Philippines and Germany. His last position, in 2019 and 2020, was as chief of economic development in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

— From staff reports