Roberta 'Bobbie' Draper, journalist
Roberta “Bobbie” Draper, 88, a journalist who worked for the old Washington Star newspaper and later NBC News, died Oct. 26 at an assisted-living facility in Washington. The cause was heart ailments, said a stepdaughter, Courtney Draper Geer.
Ms. Draper was born Roberta Hornig in Luzerne, Pa., and was known professionally as Roberta Hornig. She joined the Star in the late 1950s as a copyboy and became a reporter, covering police, courts, Capitol Hill, the White House and such topics as energy and the environment.
After the Star closed in 1981, she joined NBC and became Capitol Hill news editor and a producer for the “Evening News.” She retired in 2001.
Nancy Murfin, teacher
Nancy Murfin, 91, a home economics teacher in Montgomery County public high schools from 1965 to 1985, mostly at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, died Oct. 28 at her home in Frederick, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Steve Murfin.
Mrs. Murfin was born Nancy Hammond in Keedysville, Md., and taught in Washington County, Md., public schools early in her career. In 2015, she moved to Frederick from Rockville, Md. She was a volunteer at Rockville United Methodist Church.
Patricia DiRosa, bookkeeper
Patricia DiRosa, 62, a bookkeeper at Woodbridge Glass for the past three years, died Oct. 28 at a care center in Woodbridge, Va. The cause was cirrhosis of the liver, said a daughter, Kate DiRosa.
Mrs. DiRosa was born Patricia Karnath in Buffalo and moved to the Washington area in 1997. She lived in Woodbridge.
