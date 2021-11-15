Antonia Moore, Head Start worker
Antonia Moore, 83, a Prince George’s County Head Start worker for more than 30 years before retiring in the early 2000s, died Sept. 20 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, James Moore.
Mrs. Moore was born Antonia Marotti in Monaca, Pa. At Head Start, she helped prepare children for kindergarten and elementary school.
Richard Seymour, lawyer
Richard Seymour, 79, a Washington lawyer who specialized in employment, labor and civil rights law and had been in solo practice since 2005, died Sept. 17 at his home in Washington. The cause was lymphocytic leukemia, said a daughter, Diana Parno.
Mr. Seymour was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., and had lived in the Washington area since 1968. Over the years, he practiced with the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights; Marian Wright Edelman’s Washington Research Project public interest law firm; the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; and the law firm Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein.
Thomas Fortkort, judge
Thomas Fortkort, 87, who was chief judge of the Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in the early 1980s and a judge on the Fairfax Circuit Court for 11 years until his retirement in 1996, died Oct. 9 at his home in Vienna, Va. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said his son-in-law David Brancaccio, host of American Public Media’s “Marketplace Morning Report.”
Judge Fortkort, a native of Buffalo, began his legal career in 1967 as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Fairfax County. He spent four years as a prosecutor before going into private practice as a criminal defense lawyer with the firm Fortkort, Moshos and Davis.
In 1977, he was elected by the Virginia General Assembly to the Fairfax Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. He was its chief judge for four years until 1985, when he was appointed to the Fairfax Circuit Court. He did part-time work as an arbitrator with the U.S. Copyright Office during his retirement years, serving on panels that recommended royalty terms and payments. He was also a triathlete and marathoner.
— From staff reports