Mrs. Colvard, a resident of Annandale, Va., was born Bernice Steinke in Milwaukee. She was an activist in the League of Women Voters and a Girl Scout leader.
Joan Bandeen, nurse
Joan Bandeen, 92, a nurse at Washington-area medical centers and hospitals in the 1950s and a Montgomery County homemaker, died Oct. 10 at a medical facility in Olney, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Karen Bandeen-Roche.
Mrs. Bandeen, a resident of Brookeville, Md., was born Joan Sleeper in Washington. She was a member of the Spencerville Seventh-day Day Adventist Church in Silver Spring, Md.
Edward Churchman, musician
Edward Churchman, 35, a musician and DJ who created various forms of electronic music for area clubs, died Oct. 14 at a medical center in Manassas, Va. The cause was liver failure, said his mother, Debby Churchman.
Mr. Churchman, a resident of Nokesville, Va., was born in Arlington, Va.
Lillian Bisson, professor
Lillian Bisson, 80, a professor emerita of English and past chairwoman of the department of literature and languages at Marymount University in Arlington, Va., died Sept. 27 at a hospital in Arlington. The cause was a heart attack, said her daughter, Lee Moser.
Dr. Bisson, a resident of McLean, Va., was born Lillian Perrault in Holyoke, Mass. She was a Marymount faculty member for 41 years until her retirement in 2010. She wrote a book, “Chaucer and the Late Medieval World” (1998), taught summer seminars on medieval studies for high school teachers, and reviewed grant applications as a program officer for the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Opal Hall, clerk-cashier
Opal Hall, 92, a clerk-cashier at Safeway stores for 25 years until her retirement in the mid-1980s, died Oct. 8 at a nursing home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Nina Gass.
Ms. Hall was born Opal Tusing in Wiley Ford, W.Va.
