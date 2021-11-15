Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Bernice Colvard, business manager

Bernice Colvard, 87, the business manager of her husband Patrick’s dental practice in Fairfax County from 1958 to 1998, died Oct. 5 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a daughter, Lisa Colvard.

Mrs. Colvard, a resident of Annandale, Va., was born Bernice Steinke in Milwaukee. She was an activist in the League of Women Voters and a Girl Scout leader.

Joan Bandeen, nurse

Joan Bandeen, 92, a nurse at Washington-area medical centers and hospitals in the 1950s and a Montgomery County homemaker, died Oct. 10 at a medical facility in Olney, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Karen Bandeen-Roche.

Mrs. Bandeen, a resident of Brookeville, Md., was born Joan Sleeper in Washington. She was a member of the Spencerville Seventh-day Day Adventist Church in Silver Spring, Md.

Edward Churchman, musician

Edward Churchman, 35, a musician and DJ who created various forms of electronic music for area clubs, died Oct. 14 at a medical center in Manassas, Va. The cause was liver failure, said his mother, Debby Churchman.

Mr. Churchman, a resident of Nokesville, Va., was born in Arlington, Va.

Lillian Bisson, professor

Lillian Bisson, 80, a professor emerita of English and past chairwoman of the department of literature and languages at Marymount University in Arlington, Va., died Sept. 27 at a hospital in Arlington. The cause was a heart attack, said her daughter, Lee Moser.

Dr. Bisson, a resident of McLean, Va., was born Lillian Perrault in Holyoke, Mass. She was a Marymount faculty member for 41 years until her retirement in 2010. She wrote a book, “Chaucer and the Late Medieval World” (1998), taught summer seminars on medieval studies for high school teachers, and reviewed grant applications as a program officer for the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Opal Hall, clerk-cashier

Opal Hall, 92, a clerk-cashier at Safeway stores for 25 years until her retirement in the mid-1980s, died Oct. 8 at a nursing home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Nina Gass.

Ms. Hall was born Opal Tusing in Wiley Ford, W.Va.

— From staff reports