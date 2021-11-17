Mrs. Ryan was born Patricia Woodall in Portland, Ore. Her father was a minor and major league professional baseball coach, and she grew up around the country. As a younger woman, she worked in florist and gift shops in Northern Virginia.
William Dircks, IAEA executive
William Dircks, 92, a nuclear energy officer who retired in 1992 as deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, died Oct. 23 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son-in-law, Brian Neville.
Mr. Dircks, a District resident, was born in New York City. Before joining the IAEA in 1988, he was president of the Atomic Industrial Forum, an industry association seeking peaceful uses of atomic energy; executive director for operations at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and chief of staff to Russell Train, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Adele Anderson, legal secretary
Adele Anderson, 83, a legal secretary in Northern Virginia who later ran a horse-breeding farm in Sperryville, Va., died Oct. 13 at a hospital in Charleston, S.C. The cause was cancer and complications from the coronavirus, said a son, Richard Price.
Ms. Anderson was born in Washington. From 1965 to 1984, she worked for five law firms, including one headed by Adelard “Abe” Brault (D), majority leader in the Virginia Senate. She was a founder of Divorced and Loving It, a women’s support group. She also founded a women’s telephone support network, Coffee and Cigarettes. In 2008, she moved to Moncks Corner, S.C., from Sperryville.
Saul Shampain, artist, teacher
Saul Shampain, 100, an artist and a teacher of art and linguistics who for 17 years was head of the art department at Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda, Md., died Sept. 19 at his home in Washington. He had heart and kidney ailments, said a son, Robert Shampain.
Mr. Shampain was born in Brooklyn. During Army service in World War II, he participated in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp in Germany, his family said. He studied art in Paris and accompanied his wife for her Foreign Service assignments in Europe until moving to the Washington area in 1960.
He taught linguistics and English for foreign students and also taught painting at Georgetown University at the Corcoran art and design school. He retired from Pyle in 1984. His artwork was featured in area exhibitions.
