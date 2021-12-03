Dr. Shalhoub, a resident of Vienna, Va., was born in Bayonne, N.J. At the VA hospital, he was chief of renal services and associate chief of staff. From 1979 to 1989, he was an associate professor at Georgetown University’s medical school. From 1995 to 2005, he was a physician at the Spanish Catholic Center in Washington. He also was a former president of the parish council of Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church in Vienna, Va.
Ellen Ungerleider, preschool teacher
Ellen Ungerleider, 66, a preschool teacher from 2000 to 2021 at four synagogues in the Washington area, Har Shalom in Potomac, Adas Israel in Washington as well as Beth Sholom and Tikvat Israel, both in Rockville, Md., died Nov. 9 at her home in Rockville. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said her husband, Robert Tettelbach.
Ms. Ungerleider was born in Queens, N.Y. She was a reservations sales agent for Delta Air Lines in Yorktown, Va., and for two years after moving to the Washington area in 1993.
Thérèse Greenhow-Robinson, doula, massage therapist
Thérèse Greenhow-Robinson, 60, a self-employed massage therapist and doula who specialized in assisting at births, died Oct. 31 at a medical center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a sister, Gayle Greenhow.
Ms. Greenhow-Robinson, a Silver Spring resident, was born Thérèse Greenhow in Washington.
Joan Karasik, disability advocate
Joan Karasik, 103, an advocate in the public schools of Montgomery County, Md., and in the Maryland legislature for people with disabilities, died Nov. 3 at her home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was respiratory ailments, said a daughter, Judy Karasik.
Ms. Karasik was born Joan Pascal in New York City and had lived in the Washington area since 1940. At her home workshop, she recaned chairs, reupholstered sofas and refinished tables. She rebuilt a pump organ. At yard sales, she was known for buying old, useful and hard-to-find tools. She collected vintage bottle openers.
— From staff reports