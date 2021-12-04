Mrs. Narayanan was born Jean Allan in Boston. She moved to the Washington area in 1964 and began working at what then was the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. She retired in 1994. Outside of work, she was active in parent-teacher associations.
Anne Datko, NIMH researcher
Anne Datko, 87, a researcher at the National Institute of Mental Health from 1969 to 1990 who then spent nine years as program director at the Department of Agriculture, died Oct. 19 at a care facility in Ogden, Utah. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Catherine Datko.
Dr. Datko was born Anne Harmon in Spartanburg, S.C. She was a member of avocational quilting groups. She moved to Ogden from Wheaton, Md., in 2013.
James Granger, Air Force brigadier general
James Granger, 92, an Air Force brigadier general who retired in 1982 as deputy director for politics and military affairs in the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died Oct. 6 at a hospital in Fort Belvoir, Va. The cause was chronic respiratory failure, said his wife, Carolyn Granger.
Gen. Granger, who lived in Alexandria, Va., was born in Kissimmee, Fla. He served 32 years in the Air Force, flew more than 100 combat missions in Vietnam and commanded a tactical airlift squadron during the war. After retiring from the Air Force, he was a consultant to airplane and aerospace companies. His decorations included the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross and two awards of the Meritorious Service Medal.
Tanis Moher, actress, business executive
Tanis Moher, 70, a Washington-area stage actress who had spent the past 14 years as a partner with her husband’s defense-equipment shipping business, died Oct. 16 at a hospital in Manassas, Va. The cause was complications of knee surgeries, said her husband, James Moher.
Mrs. Moher, a Manassas resident, was born Tanis Roach in Beckley, W.Va., and settled in the Washington area in 1974. She had been a bartender and waitress at taverns and night spots in addition to her acting career at Arena Stage and other venues.
— From staff reports