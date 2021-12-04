Mr. Moss, who lived in Arlington, Va., was born in New Orleans. From 1955 to 1976, he was a travel agent for American Airlines.
June Martin, Girl Scout official
June Martin, 97, who was an administrator for the Nation’s Capital council of the Girl Scouts for 15 years, died Sept. 30 at an assisted-living facility in Longmont, Colo. The cause was dementia, said a daughter, Kristina Linzer.
Mrs. Martin was born June Johnston in Olympia, Wash., and lived in the Washington area from 1960 to 2000. She was a Girl Scout administrator from 1980 until the mid-1990s and received an award for making Girl Scout memberships available to at-risk girls. She moved from Alexandria to Massanutten, Va., in 2000, then to Colorado six years ago.
Keith Wauchope, ambassador
Keith Wauchope, 79, a retired Foreign Service officer who served as U.S. ambassador to Gabon from 1989 to 1992, died Oct. 10 at his home in Lovettsville, Va. The cause was complications of treatment for leukemia, said a son, Ian Wauchope.
Mr. Wauchope was born in New York City. He served 30 years in the Foreign Service, including posts in Hong Kong, Chad, Eritrea, Mali and Liberia. He retired from the Foreign Service in 1995.
Thomas Wendel, company president
Thomas Wendel, 73, the president and chief executive of Investigative Group International, an executive search and investigative company, died Oct. 20 at a hospice center in Scarborough, Maine. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Brenda Wendel.
Mr. Wendel was born in DeWitt, Iowa. He worked for Arthur Andersen accounting in Chicago and Houston, rising to partner, before moving to the Washington area in the early 1990s.
He was chief financial officer of Garfinckel’s department store and vice president of finance for Scripps League Newspapers before joining Investigative Group International, where he was a top executive for 20 years. He had homes in Potomac, Md., and Portland, Maine.
