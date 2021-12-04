Mrs. Woodward was born Elizabeth Harding in Northumberland County, Va., and moved to the Washington area in 1955. For 20 years, she taught Sunday school at Rockville United Methodist Church.
Thomas Boylan, dentist
Thomas Boylan, 70, a Washington dentist for more than 40 years who retired early this year, died Nov. 13 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Tom Boylan.
Dr. Boylan was born in Philadelphia. He moved to Washington in 1973 and in 1978 joined the dental practice of his father-in-law, Joseph C. Veith, eventually taking it over.
John Keshishian, physician
John Keshishian, 98, a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon who had a private practice in Washington and also practiced at Washington Hospital Center and was a clinical professor of surgery at George Washington University’s medical school, died Nov. 5 at his home in McLean, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Nancy Lee Keshishian.
Dr. Keshishian was born on the Greek island of Corfu and grew up in Washington. He began his medical practice in 1951 and retired in 2014. His career included stints as chief of the medical staff at Washington Hospital Center and service on the board of MedStar.
Stanley Foshee, lawyer
Stanley Foshee, 74, a Washington lawyer and public defender who practiced in D.C. Superior Court and U.S. District Court, died Nov. 11 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Latrice Foshee.
Mr. Foshee was a native and lifelong resident of Washington. He had been in solo law practice for about 30 years before his death. Earlier, he had been a hearing examiner for the adjudication services of the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.
— From staff reports