Norman Tadlock Jr., Naval warfare researcher
Norman Tadlock Jr., 73, a surface warfare researcher at the Carderock Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Bethesda, Md., for 25 years until retiring around 2010, died Nov. 12 at his home in Kill Devil Hills, N.C. The cause was respiratory failure, said a daughter, Jessica Tadlock.
Mr. Tadlock was born in Elizabeth City, N.C. He was an Army medic during the Vietnam War and received three awards of the Bronze Star Medal. He was a paraplegic as a result of injuries in an auto accident after his Vietnam service. In 2012 he moved to Kill Devil Hills from Reston, Va.
Shirley McReynolds, park and planning officer
Shirley McReynolds, 77, an officer of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission from 1972 to 2006, died Nov. 6 at her home in North Canton, Ohio. The cause was lung cancer, said a daughter, Tori McReynolds.
Ms. McReynolds was born Shirley Inman in Canton, Ohio. Her service with the park and planning commission included recreation center director and arts-program coordinator, helping produce jazz albums. A former resident of Largo, Md., she moved to North Canton in 2007.
Mohamed Deen, restaurant manager
Mohamed Deen, 77, a manager of Washington-area restaurants for 40 years, died Nov. 10 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was acute respiratory failure, said a daughter, Nicole Cannito.
Mr. Deen, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Beterverwagting, Guyana. He settled in the Washington area in 1965. Early in his career, he drove a taxicab and operated a service station. Later, he operated restaurants in the area, the last of which was a Wendy’s in Annapolis. He retired five years ago.
