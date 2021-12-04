John Klinge, GOP activist
John Klinge, 83, a Republican Party activist, congressional staff member and Transportation Department assistant secretary during the Reagan administration, died Oct. 27 at his home in Basye, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a friend, John Hishta.
Mr. Klinge was a native of Arlington, Va., and lived in the Washington area until moving to Basye, in Shenandoah County, three years ago. He did real estate title work in the 1960s, then in the 1970s was executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia.
He was a staff assistant to Rep. Tom Davis (R-Va.) in the 1990s and early 2000s, a consultant in the successful 1993 Virginia gubernatorial campaign of George Allen and a Virginia state legislature lobbyist in Richmond from 2001 until retiring in 2012.
Arthur Forrest, TV director
Arthur Forrest, 95, a television director who retired five years ago after more than 65 years in the business and directed the NBC broadcast of the Tournament of Roses Parade from 1977 to 2017, died Oct. 25 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was respiratory failure, said his wife, Marcy Forrest.
Mr. Forrest was born in Brooklyn and grew up in the Bronx. His television career spanned the gamut from janitor to cameraman and director. His directed credits included Jerry Lewis’s MDA Labor Day Telethon, “The Dick Cavett Show” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
For the past 27 years, he had lived in Chevy Chase, Md., commuting as necessary for assignments in Los Angeles and New York. In Chevy Chase, he led children on Halloween costume parades. At Christmastime, he put on a Santa Claus suit and visited neighborhood children in their homes.
— From staff reports