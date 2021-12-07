Mr. Grubb was born in Allentown, Pa., and settled in the Washington area in the mid-1960s. As a young man he was in the first contingent of Peace Corps volunteers, serving in Colombia. Over the years, he was a consultant to banking, financial and investment organizations doing business in various markets.
Larry Silverman, environmental lawyer
Larry Silverman, 76, an environmental lawyer who specialized in water quality issues and also ran a bead shop in Takoma Park, Md., for 35 years, died Oct. 25 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Abraham Silverman.
Mr. Silverman, a Takoma Park resident, was born in Philadelphia. He came to the Washington area in 1969.
His career included work for consumer advocate Ralph Nader, service as executive director and legislative director of the American Clean Water Association, president of the Anacostia Watershed Society, and president of the water quality advisory organization of Montgomery County, Md. From 1986 until shortly before his death, he was owner of S&A Beads in Takoma Park.
Frank Quine, journalism school official
Frank Quine, 84, assistant dean and development director of the University of Maryland’s journalism school from 1988 to 2010, died Oct. 31 at his home in Broadlands, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Laura Heinle.
Mr. Quine was born in Akron, Ohio. He was news editor of the St. Petersburg Evening Independent newspaper in Florida before moving to the Washington area in 1974. He was director and chief executive the American Press Institute, a nonprofit journalism organization, before joining the journalism school. At U.Md., he did fundraising work and oversaw alumni relations and publications.
