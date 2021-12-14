Mr. Eagleton, a Bethesda resident, was born in Silver Spring, Md. He worked for Riggs Bank and the Comptroller of the Currency before serving 30 years with FDIC. As a young man, he served in the Navy and later retired from the reserve at the rank of captain.
Carol Thompson, physical education teacher
Carol Thompson, 73, an elementary school physical education teacher in the Prince George’s County public schools for 30 years before retiring around 2000, died Dec. 8 at a hospital in Annapolis. The cause was cancer and congestive heart failure, said a cousin, Susan Mathias.
Ms. Thompson, a resident of Mitchellville, Md., was born in Riverdale, Md. During summer school holidays, she ran a swim club.
John Maxwell Taylor, CIA, DIA officer
John Maxwell Taylor, 91, a federal civil servant for 35 years who had worked for the CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the State Department and the Export-Import Bank of the United States, died Dec. 8 at his home in McLean, Va. The cause was complications following a fall, said his wife, Priscilla Taylor.
A son of Army General and diplomat Maxwell D. Taylor, Mr. Taylor was born at West Point, N.Y. In 1989 he wrote a biography of his father, “General Maxwell Taylor: The Sword and the Pen.” He also wrote a biography of William H. Seward, former Secretary of State, governor of New York and U.S. senator.
From 1952 to 1987, Mr. Taylor was a federal officer serving in a variety of capacities including intelligence. His overseas postings included South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and what is now Myanmar.
