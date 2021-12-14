Dr. Myers was born Margery Gruen in Washington. She accompanied her husband, Robert Myers, on postings to Spain, Laos and Northern Ireland. As a physician, she made house calls and practiced in foreign hospitals and in the Washington area. She retired in 2009.
Jerome Miles, federal executive
Jerome Miles, 90, an executive at federal agencies who retired in 1986 as a deputy chief of the U.S. Forest Service, died Oct. 28 at his home in Round Hill, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Sheila Brydges.
Mr. Miles was born in Turton, S.D. He was budget and finance director at the Agriculture Department and controller at the Energy Department before joining the Forest Service in 1979. He received an award for distinguished service.
John Byron, telephone company staff member
John Byron, 87, whose work for telephone service providers included provided service at the White House on voice, radio and television equipment, died Oct. 22 at his home in McLean, Va. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, Chris Byron.
Mr. Byron, a native Washingtonian, began his career in 1952 with the old Chesapeake & Potomac telephone company and retired from Bell Atlantic in 1996. He was a fly fisherman and a volunteer brush cutter in the Great Falls and C&O Canal parks.
Donald Malkerson, Labor Dept. economist
Donald Malkerson, 88, an economist with the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics from 1960 to 1989, died Nov. 2 at his home in Oakton, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Erik Malkerson.
Mr. Malkerson was born in La Bolt, S.D. At the Bureau of Labor Statistics, he worked on the consumer price index. From 1990 to 2001, he was the owner of Melcor Construction, a home-remodeling company. He was a Boy Scout leader and a coach and game official for youth sports.
