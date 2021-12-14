Janet Pruitt, caterer, food court organizer
Janet Pruitt, 77, a caterer who was also a founder and organizer of the Eatery food court at the old White Flint Mall in Montgomery County, died Oct. 30 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Rob Pruitt.
Mrs. Pruitt was born Janet Santucci in Washington. During the 1980s and 1990s, she was active in the food and catering business.
James Combs Jr., EPA official
James Combs Jr., 74, an official with the Environmental Protection Agency who retired from the Office of Toxic Substances in 2008 after 42 years of federal service, died Nov. 9 at a care center in Alexandria, Va. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a daughter, Laura Barmby.
Mr. Combs was born in Appalachia, Va. He began his federal career as a clerk with the Post Office Department and joined the EPA after it was formed in 1970. For about 20 years, he also sold real estate with Long & Foster. He was a bass fisherman and a co-founder and past president of the Potomac Bassmasters, a bass angling club.
Benjamin Anderson Jr., Army colonel
Benjamin Anderson Jr., 90, an Army colonel who retired in 1983 as an intelligence officer after 30 years of military service, died Oct. 6 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was colorectal cancer, said a son, David Anderson.
Col. Anderson was born in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was a resident of Springfield, Va., and had lived in the Washington area since 1975. In retirement, he worked for defense contracting companies. He was a volunteer teacher’s aide to his wife, a Fairfax County elementary school teacher.
