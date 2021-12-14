Mr. Schulz, a resident of New Market, Md., was born in Kyiv. In 1964, he came to the United States and lived for 10 years in New York, where he was an editor, writer and broadcaster for Radio Liberty, a U.S.-funded organization that broadcasts news and information to Eastern European countries. During his career, he wrote for publications of the Association of Russian-American Scholars. He was a member of the Arlington Chess Club.