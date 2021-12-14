Mr. Yoler, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Adiyaman, Turkey. He lived in Beirut before settling in the United States.
Milburn 'Gil' Butler, VOA journalist
Milburn “Gil” Butler, 85, a Voice of America journalist whose postings included Cairo, Beirut, Beijing, London and the State Department, died Oct. 10 at his home in Waldorf, Md. The cause was kidney failure, said a son, John Butler.
Mr. Butler was born in Bradenton, Fla., and held TV news jobs in Tampa and Detroit before settling in the Washington area in 1969. He became a White House reporter for WTOP-TV before joining VOA in the late 1970s. He retired after more than 25 years with the agency and later did public-relations work for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Jacob Gillespie, Foreign Service officer
Jacob Gillespie, 82, a Foreign Service officer who served in the U.S. Information Agency in Washington and overseas and retired in 1998 as director of foreign press centers, died Oct. 30 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a daughter, Betsy Lipson.
Mr. Gillespie, who lived in Washington, was born in Cairo, Ill. He served 38 years in the Foreign Service and developed a specialty in explaining to foreign journalists how the U.S. government worked.
Nancy Berrios, Alexandria resident
Nancy Berrios, 78, a physical education teacher in her native Bolivia for 20 years before coming to the Washington area in 1991, died Oct. 29 at her home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was liver disease, said a granddaughter, Melanie Pineda.
Mrs. Berrios was born Nancy Sanchez in Cochabamba, Bolivia.
Warren Katz, home builder
Warren Katz, 86, a residential home builder in Reston, Va., for more than 30 years, died Nov. 5 at his home in Boynton Beach, Fla. The cause was complications from injuries in a fall, said a son, Ian Katz.
Mr. Katz was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Early in his career, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration on the installations of runway and approach-lighting systems at airports. This included Washington Dulles International Airport, which attracted him to the housing marketability of Northern Virginia. In 1971, he moved to Reston, where he built residential housing into the early 2000s. In recent years, he lived mostly in Florida, but he still maintained a home in Reston.
