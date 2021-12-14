Mr. Katz was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Early in his career, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration on the installations of runway and approach-lighting systems at airports. This included Washington Dulles International Airport, which attracted him to the housing marketability of Northern Virginia. In 1971, he moved to Reston, where he built residential housing into the early 2000s. In recent years, he lived mostly in Florida, but he still maintained a home in Reston.