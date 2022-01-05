He worked at Computer Sciences Corp. in Silver Spring, Md., and at the Naval Research Laboratory before joining NASA in 1985. He contributed to more than 20 missions, including the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope. He moved to Massachusetts from Columbia, Md., in 2013.
Lanelle Newell, artist
Lanelle Newell, 73, an artist and teacher of art who worked out of a studio in Northwest Washington during the 1980s, died Dec. 5 at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. She had cardiovascular and kidney ailments, said her husband, James Newell.
Mrs. Newell was born Lanelle Erkkila in Virginia, Minn. Her artistry included sculptures, which were displayed at galleries in the area. She taught at Northern Virginia Community College and at Parkmont School in Washington. In 2017, Mrs. Newell and her husband moved to Rehoboth Beach from McLean, Va.
Roye Lowry, federal official
Roye Lowry, 104, a former Foreign Service officer who worked for the Office of Management and Budget from 1966 until retiring as a budget examiner in 1979, died Dec. 4 at a residential care facility in Falls Church, Va. The cause was cardiovascular disease, said a son, Nicholas Lowry.
Mr. Lowry was born in Norwood, Ohio, and served as a Foreign Service officer in Poland, Britain and the Soviet Union from 1947 to 1957. He was a lobbyist from 1957 to 1966 for organizations that used federal statistics. He was a member of the Arlington County Board from 1962 to 1966.
— From staff reports