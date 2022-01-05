Dr. Lytle was born in Poole, England, and grew up in the Bronx. He was on the Gallaudet faculty from 1971 to 2012. In retirement, he helped Chinese deaf people get job training opportunities with U.S. businesses. He was a marathon runner and helped organize the 1993 Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run/Walk. He lived in University Park, Md., before moving to Delaware in 2019.