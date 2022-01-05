Virginia Keane, social worker
Virginia Keane, 101, a licensed clinical social worker in Washington from 1977 to 2003, died Dec. 4 at her home in Takoma Park, Md. The cause was dementia, said a grandson, Jonathan McCrory.
Mrs. Keane was born Virginia Hawkins in Cincinnati. She was the director of social services at Howard University Hospital from 1976 to 1986 and later taught in the university’s School of Social Work. She served on committees to assist homeless people.
Richard Lytle, 74, a professor of education at Gallaudet University who also served on the faculty of Gallaudet’s K-12 program, died Nov. 26 at his home in Ocean View, Del. The cause was colon cancer, said Robert Weinstock, a university spokesman.
Dr. Lytle was born in Poole, England, and grew up in the Bronx. He was on the Gallaudet faculty from 1971 to 2012. In retirement, he helped Chinese deaf people get job training opportunities with U.S. businesses. He was a marathon runner and helped organize the 1993 Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run/Walk. He lived in University Park, Md., before moving to Delaware in 2019.
David Varner, 61, an architect who designed and remodeled office buildings in downtown Washington, died Nov. 13 at his home in Bellingham, Wash. The cause was a heart attack, said his wife, Marjorie Varner.
Mr. Varner was born in Houston and practiced architecture in Washington from 1984 to 2020, when he retired and moved to the state of Washington from Arlington, Va.
In the national capital, he was affiliated with firms including Bowie Gridley; Shalom Baranes; and SmithGroup, where he led the D.C. studio and was a member of the board. He was best known for leading the $220 million renovation of the 1.4 million-square-foot Constitution Center at 400 Seventh Street SW, which was completed in 2010.
