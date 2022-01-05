Mr. Binkley was born in Winston-Salem, N.C. He had lived in the Washington area since 1974. Before joining the Postal Service, he worked for the General Services Administration and the Energy Department. From 1982 to 2014, he was an adjunct professor of architecture at Catholic University.
James Stapula, Army officer
James Stapula, 99, an Army veteran of three wars who retired in the mid-1960s as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Corps of Engineers, died Dec. 4 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was acute anemia, said a son, Danilo Stapula.
Col. Stapula was born in Milwaukee and had lived in the Washington area since 1964. He enlisted in the infantry during World War II, then after attending Officers Candidate School served as a Corps of Engineers officer in the Korean and Vietnam wars. For 20 years after his military retirement, he was a civilian employee of the Army’s readiness and development command.
William 'Pegram' Johnson III, Episcopal priest, headmaster
William “Pegram” Johnson III, 82, a former priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Accokeek, Md., and a former headmaster of its Canterbury School, died Nov. 25 at a hospital in Richmond. The cause was sepsis, said a son, Matthew Johnson.
Dr. Johnson was born in Petersburg, Va. From 1978 to 1986, he was headmaster at the Canterbury School. He then served for 12 yeas as priest at St. John’s. He also served on committees of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and helped advance the cause of women in the clergy.
Dr. Johnson was an interim priest in Charlotte Hall, Md., and Bowling Green, Va. He helped edit a book of Christmas stories and lived most recently in Richmond, where he was a volunteer reading tutor.
