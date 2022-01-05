Scott Bruns, journalist
Scott Bruns, 88, a correspondent, editor and producer for NBC in Washington from 1969 to 1995, died Dec. 10 at a hospital in Paris, where he was visiting a daughter. The cause was congestive heart failure and pneumonia, said another daughter, Alice Chalmers.
Mr. Bruns was born in Charlottesville. He was a correspondent for United Press International in London, Paris and Moscow before joining NBC in Washington in 1969.
Charles Peterson III, mapping specialist
Charles Peterson III, 85, a mapping specialist who had worked in Washington for the CIA and the Library of Congress, died Dec. 7 at a residential community in Lancaster, Pa. The cause was cancer, said his executor, John Spear.
Dr. Peterson was born in Lancaster. He moved to Washington in 1962 and for 12 years was a geographic analyst for the CIA, specializing in interpreting satellite imagery.
From 1974 until 2019, he was a senior map cataloger in the geography and maps division of the Library of Congress. His work required translating hundreds of languages and dialects from maps from all over the world. Mr. Peterson moved to Lancaster in 2019.
