Dr. Thom was born in Felixstowe, England, and came to the Washington area in 1979. She did research at Georgetown University Medical Center before she joined GWU in 1986. Her research focused on pregnancy and the clinical care of mothers and infants. She did a major study of in utero surgery for spina bifida that was called the study of the year by the Society for Clinical Trials. She received GWU’s Distinguished Researcher Award in 2020 and continued working until this year.