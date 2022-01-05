Charles Bisselle, environmental engineer
Charles Bisselle, 84, an environmental engineer with Mitre Corp. from 1970 until he retired in 2002, died Nov. 30 at a retirement community in Adamstown, Md. The cause was cancer, said a nephew, Christopher Toll.
Dr. Bisselle was born in Washington. Early in his career, he worked for the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria, and taught physics and math at the private St. Albans School in Washington.
Willis 'Bill' Hawley, college dean
Willis “Bill” Hawley, 82, an educator who served as dean of the University of Maryland’s education school from 1993 to 1998, died Nov. 17 at his home in Bethesda, Md. A daughter, Meagan Ulrich, said the cause was inanition, a medical condition with symptoms similar to starvation.
Dr. Hawley was born in San Francisco. He taught at Yale, served as dean of Vanderbilt University’s education school, and helped found the institute of policy studies and public affairs at Duke University.
At U.Md., he helped found and direct the Common Destiny Alliance, a coalition of scholars and national organizations committed to improving race relations and educational equity.
Barry Nance, D.C. lawyer
Barry Nance, 76, a Washington lawyer who specialized in plaintiff’s medical malpractice cases, died Nov. 22 at his home in Hilton Head, S.C. The cause was sepsis, said a son, Chris Nance.
Mr. Nance was born in York, Pa. He began his Washington law practice in 1969 and continued to practice with the firm he co-founded, Paulson & Nance, until shortly before his death. He served twice as president of the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, D.C. He moved to Hilton Head from Chevy Chase, Md., in 2021.
— From staff reports