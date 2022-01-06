Rev. Gill was born LaVerne McCain in Washington. From 1985 to 1994, she was president of McCain Media., which published a weekly newspaper covering politics and community affairs in Washington’s Black community. She also produced programs for radio and television, provided on-air commentary and wrote books.
Earlier in her career, she was a member of the staff of Sen. Alan Cranston (D-Calif.), a business teacher at UDC and a budget analyst at the Federal Reserve Board. From 1999 to 2008, she was a teacher and pastor at the Webster Township United Church of Christ in Michigan. She later returned to the Washington area and lived in Reston.
Virginia Saba, nurse, professor
Virginia Saba, 95, a U.S. Public Health Service nurse from 1963 to 1985 and a professor at Georgetown University’s nursing school from 1985 to 2011, died Nov. 11 at a hospital in Indianapolis, where she was attending a professional conference.
She suffered complications of injuries sustained in an accidental fall, said Caroline Scully, a niece and executor of her estate.
Dr. Saba was born Virginia Joseph in Adams, Mass., moved to the Washington area in 1963 and was a resident of Arlington, Va. She also taught at the Graduate School of Nursing at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., from 1994 to 2014. She developed a computer-based system of standardized nursing terminology and was the chief executive of a nursing informatics company.
James Morton, Foreign Service officer
James Morton, 84, a Foreign Service officer from 1964 until he retired in 1987 and who had served as a political affairs officer in postings including in Europe, the Pacific and Central Asia, died Nov. 19 at his home in Eastport, Maine. The cause was a stroke, said his wife, Colleen Morton.
Mr. Morton was born in Rockford, Ill. In retirement, he was a Foreign Service consultant. He moved to Maine from Silver Spring, Md., in 2012.
