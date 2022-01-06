Sheila Rohrbach, homemaker
Sheila Rohrbach, 81, a Washington-area homemaker, died Nov. 9 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was leukemia, said a daughter, Sarah Peter.
Mrs. Rohrbach, a Rockville resident, was born Sheila Sheehan in Washington.
Hugo Plaag, supermarket executive
Hugo Plaag, 92, director of risk management for Giant Food who retired in 1996 after 36 years with the company, died Nov. 16 at a convalescent facility in Blowing Rock, N.C. The cause was respiratory failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Eric Plaag.
Mr. Plaag was born in Trenton, N.J. A former resident of Springfield, Va., he moved to Williamsburg, Va., in 2015 and to Blowing Rock in August. He was a 54-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Joan Vorrasi, law school officer
Joan Vorrasi, 74, an administrative officer at Catholic University’s law school for 50 years, died Nov. 3 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Kelly Vorrasi.
Mrs. Vorrasi, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born Joan Sheehan in Washington. Her jobs at the law school, where she worked until shortly before her death, included director of student life and special events, but she also worked in alumni relations, admissions and career services.
— From staff reports