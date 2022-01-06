Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

John Davison, teacher, coach

John Davison, 73, a history teacher and soccer coach at the private St. Albans School in Washington, died Dec. 1 at a residential care facility in Potomac, Md. The cause was Lewy body dementia, said a daughter, Kelly Tuchman.

Mr. Davison, a resident of Cabin John, Md., was born in Brooklyn and grew up in the Washington area. He was on the St. Albans faculty from 1977 to 2012. In addition to his soccer coaching duties at St. Albans, he was co-founder and co-director of Georgetown International Youth Soccer and author of a children’s book for soccer instruction, “Little Paul the Soccer Ball.”

Sheila Rohrbach, homemaker

Sheila Rohrbach, 81, a Washington-area homemaker, died Nov. 9 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was leukemia, said a daughter, Sarah Peter.

Mrs. Rohrbach, a Rockville resident, was born Sheila Sheehan in Washington.

Hugo Plaag, supermarket executive

Hugo Plaag, 92, director of risk management for Giant Food who retired in 1996 after 36 years with the company, died Nov. 16 at a convalescent facility in Blowing Rock, N.C. The cause was respiratory failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Eric Plaag.

Mr. Plaag was born in Trenton, N.J. A former resident of Springfield, Va., he moved to Williamsburg, Va., in 2015 and to Blowing Rock in August. He was a 54-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Joan Vorrasi, law school officer

Joan Vorrasi, 74, an administrative officer at Catholic University’s law school for 50 years, died Nov. 3 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Kelly Vorrasi.

Mrs. Vorrasi, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born Joan Sheehan in Washington. Her jobs at the law school, where she worked until shortly before her death, included director of student life and special events, but she also worked in alumni relations, admissions and career services.

