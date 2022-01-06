Mr. Lustine, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born in University Park, Md. He had a second home in California.
In the 1960s, he joined his father, Philip, in the family auto business, which the elder Mr. Lustine had founded in 1923. Burton Lustine expanded the operation, presiding over Lustine Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and other automotive operations.
William Spaulding, D.C. Council member
William Spaulding, 97, a Democratic member of the D.C. Council for 12 years who had also taught at Howard University, the University of the District of Columbia and in the D.C. public schools, died Nov. 1 at a hospital in Lanham, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Deirdre Spaulding-Yeoman.
Mr. Spaulding, a District resident, was born in Hallsboro, N.C. He taught mechanical drawing in the D.C. schools from 1947 to 1952 and at Howard from 1950 to 1960. He also served as an engineer at the National Security Agency from 1952 to 1974.
He was elected to the D.C. Council from Ward 5 in 1974 and served until 1986. He helped draft legislation that established UDC, where he later taught. His community service work included efforts to support the reintegration of prison inmates into society.
Robert Toth, aerospace engineer
Robert Toth, 89, a standards engineer who was the founder of R.B. Toth Associates, which provided advice and guidance on international standards for organizations in aerospace and other businesses, died Nov. 23 at his home in Alexandria. The cause was leukemia, said a son, Michael Toth.
Mr. Toth was born in Charleston, W.Va., and worked early in his career for RCA, the Chrysler Corp. and Martin Marietta. He came to the Washington area in 1975 as the founder and president of the Aerospace Industries Association.
He founded R.B. Toth Associates in 1981. His son took over the business in 2008.
— From staff reports