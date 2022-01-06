Mr. Crout was born in Elmira, N.Y., and moved to the Washington area from New York City in 1980 to join the music staff of the Washington National Opera. He later became chorus master and chief of its music staff. He led the Washington Concert Opera until 2001.
George Bolling, Army colonel
George Bolling, 81, a retired Army colonel who served in combat roles during the war in Vietnam and retired in 1985 as a signal officer assigned on missions for the White House, died Nov. 15 at a hospital in Frederick, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said his brother, Frank Bolling.
Col. Bolling was born in Kingsport, Tenn., and joined the Army in 1962. On his Army retirement, he held civilian communications jobs with Comsat and MCI. He had lived in Northern Virginia before settling in Frederick.
Patricia Calkins, political staffer, volunteer
Patricia Calkins, 92, a volunteer in the altar guild and the thrift shop at All Saints Episcopal Church in Chevy Chase, Md., died Nov. 24 at her home in Chevy Chase. The cause was respiratory failure, said a daughter, Carolyn Calkins.
Mrs. Calkins was born Patricia Painton in Elmira, N.Y., and had lived in the Washington area for 68 years. She was an office manager for U.S. representatives from New York and later worked for the National Republican Congressional Committee and in the Ford White House in the 1970s. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
— From staff reports