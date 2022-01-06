Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Wilbur Davidson Jr., postal official

Wilbur Davidson Jr., 79, a retired U.S. Postal Service official whose specialties included stamp and philatelic marketing programs, died Nov. 20 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, said a nephew, Brian Lowit.

Mr. Davidson, a resident of Arlington, Va., was born in Washington. He retired in 1993 after more than 20 years with the Postal Service. After that, he worked five years for Elvis Presley Enterprises in Tennessee as the senior licensing manager of international copyright and trademark programs.

James Raber, naval architect

James Raber, 81, who worked for 40 years for the Navy Department as a civilian naval architect died Nov. 21 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was brain cancer, said a daughter, Christianna Raber.

Mr. Raber was born in Bloomington, Ill. He retired from the Navy Department about 20 years ago. He was a coach of youth soccer and basketball leagues in Northern Virginia.

Judy Van Rest, institute executive

Judy Van Rest, 75, executive vice president of the International Republican Institute (IRI), a nonpartisan organization that promotes the development of democracies around the world, died Nov. 24 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was covid-19, said a niece, Emily Elahi.

Ms. Van Rest, who lived in Alexandria, Va., was born in Kansas City, Kan. Early in her career, she was a regional director with the Peace Corps, chief of staff at the Office of Personnel Management and a staff member in the White House office for intergovernmental affairs.

As executive vice president of IRI from 2004 to 2021, Ms. Van Rest helped in 2006 to found the Women’s Democracy Network, which works globally to empower women in the democratic process.

— From staff reports