James Raber, naval architect
James Raber, 81, who worked for 40 years for the Navy Department as a civilian naval architect died Nov. 21 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was brain cancer, said a daughter, Christianna Raber.
Mr. Raber was born in Bloomington, Ill. He retired from the Navy Department about 20 years ago. He was a coach of youth soccer and basketball leagues in Northern Virginia.
Judy Van Rest, institute executive
Judy Van Rest, 75, executive vice president of the International Republican Institute (IRI), a nonpartisan organization that promotes the development of democracies around the world, died Nov. 24 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was covid-19, said a niece, Emily Elahi.
Ms. Van Rest, who lived in Alexandria, Va., was born in Kansas City, Kan. Early in her career, she was a regional director with the Peace Corps, chief of staff at the Office of Personnel Management and a staff member in the White House office for intergovernmental affairs.
As executive vice president of IRI from 2004 to 2021, Ms. Van Rest helped in 2006 to found the Women’s Democracy Network, which works globally to empower women in the democratic process.
— From staff reports