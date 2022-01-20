Mrs. Matthews was born Nancy Henneberger in Chambersburg, Pa. She accompanied her husband on his Foreign Service assignments before joining Meridian in 1983. In retirement, she moved to Missoula from Chevy Chase, Md.
David Osnos, law firm partner
David Osnos, 89, a partner in the Washington law firm Arent Fox who specialized in real estate law, tax, securities, estate planning and represented such professional sports teams as the Wizards, the Capitals and the Mystics, died Jan. 9 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a granddaughter, Corinne Osnos.
Mr. Osnos was born in Detroit. He joined Arent Fox in 1956 and retained his affiliation with the firm until his death. For 20 years, he chaired the firm’s executive committee. According to a Washington Post profile, he handled a range of blue chip clients including Clark Construction; Washington Real Estate Investment Trust; VSE, the government contracting firm; and Abe Pollin’s sports and real estate empire. In 2004, the publication Legal Times said he was leading real estate lawyer in the District.
James Gieser, systems engineer
James Gieser, 82, a Unisys software quality assurance systems engineer who worked on a contract with NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., for 12 years before retiring in 2003, died Dec. 16 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was Lewy-body dementia, said a niece, Kristina Rolfes.
Mr. Gieser was born in Washington and grew up in Garrett Park, Md. He spent his early career as a math and science teacher in the San Francisco public school system. He later was an engineer with the Army Research Institute and Vitro Corp. before joining Unysis. He was a trustee and deacon at Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ in Bethesda.
— From staff reports