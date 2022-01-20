Joseph Presel, ambassador
Joseph Presel, 79, a career Foreign Service officer whose specialties included Russian affairs and political-military affairs and who served as ambassador to Uzbekistan from 1997 to 2000, died Dec. 19 at his home in Washington. The cause was a heart attack, said a friend, Gregory Wierzynski.
Mr. Presel was born in Providence. He was in the Foreign Service from 1963 to 2003, and his final assignment was as a professor at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. In 1993, in the aftermath of the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union, he became deputy to the coordinator of U.S. assistance to the Newly Independent States (NIS) and coordinator for NIS regional affairs. In retirement he worked at the CIA and taught Russian history at several universities.
Charles 'Stu' Kennedy Jr., Foreign Service officer, historian
Charles “Stu” Kennedy Jr., 93, a retired Foreign Service officer who became an oral historian of U.S. diplomacy through a program of the nonprofit Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training, died Jan. 2 at a retirement community in Falls Church, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said Susan Johnson, president of the association.
Mr. Kennedy was born in Chicago and joined the Foreign Service in 1955. He served in seven countries, including as consul general in Saigon during the Vietnam War and later as principal officer in Naples. He retired in 1986 with the rank of minister counselor.
As founder and developer of the ADST’s Foreign Affairs Oral History Program, Mr. Kennedy worked another 35 years interviewing more than 1,200 retired diplomats on the details of their careers. Secretary of State George P. Shultz once described the oral history project as “integral to safekeeping our nation’s history, documenting the vast variety of settings in which our diplomacy takes place, identifying work that has succeeded, and studying the causes of less successful results.”
