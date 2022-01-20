Mrs. Robinson was born Rebecca Crown in Celina, Ohio, and moved to the Washington area in 1981. She retired five years ago from Woodend after 26 years at the site.
Victor Kimm, EPA executive
Victor Kimm, 87, who spent nearly 25 years at the Environmental Protection Agency and oversaw the office of drinking water and served as deputy assistant administrator in the office of pesticides and toxic substances, died Nov. 19 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was complications of congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Victoria Bak.
Mr. Kimm, a resident of McLean, Va., was born in Brooklyn. He came to Washington in 1966 and worked in a federal anti-poverty program, the Economic Development Administration, before joining the new EPA in 1971.
From 1995 to 2001, he taught public policy and program management at the University of Southern California’s Graduate School of Public Administration. He was a president and board member of Share of McLean, a volunteer church- and synagogue-based program of assistance to needy families and individuals.
Robert Bell, consultant, business executive
Robert Bell, 89, a former business consultant, chief executive of a jobs training program, and program manager at the National Science Foundation, died Nov. 3 at a medical facility in Las Vegas. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Kamin Samuel.
Mr. Bell was born in Augusta, Ga. In the Washington area starting in 1972, he was an area director for the Peace Corps, a dean at Montgomery College and a housing adviser. In 1999 he moved to Las Vegas from Potomac, Md.
Phyllis Donnelly, clerk-typist
Phyllis Donnelly, 97, a clerk-typist at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research in the late 1970s and a choir singer at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Oxon Hill, Md., died Sept. 20 at her daughter’s home in Vacaville, Calif. The cause was cancer, said her daughter Nancy Donnelly.
Mrs. Donnelly was born Phyllis Acker in Chicago. She moved to the Washington area during World War II and was a hostess and dance partner at the Stage Door Canteen, which provided entertainment for service members.
She did secretarial work for the Agriculture Department and other federal agencies early in her career, and lived in the District and Oxon Hill as well as in Europe before retiring to Tampa in the mid-1980s. She moved to California about four years ago.
— From staff reports