Mrs. Morgan, a resident of Mitchellville, Md., was born Bertha Guy in what then was Bullfrog Corner, now Southhaven, Miss. She worked for the Bureau of Printing and Engraving and other agencies before joining DIA. She was a 45-year member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Washington.
Lawrence Bennett, physicist
Lawrence Bennett, 91, a physicist from 1958 to 1996 with what became the National Institute of Standards and Technology who then spent two decades as a professor at George Washington University, died Dec. 30 at a continuing care facility in Baltimore. The cause was dementia, said a daughter, Claire Freeland.
Dr. Bennett was a New York City native. At NIST, his specialty was nuclear magnetic resonance with metals. A former resident of Bethesda, Md., he moved to Baltimore in 2016.
Jane Alper, antiques dealer
Jane Alper, 95, who ran her self-titled antiques business at her home, from 1968 to 1998, died Jan. 2 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was vascular dementia, said a son, John Alper.
Mrs. Alper was born Jane Liebling in Baltimore. Her business specialized in 16th- and 17th-century English oak furniture.
