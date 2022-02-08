She had lived in the Washington area since 1962 and was a real estate sales agent in the 1980s. As a young woman, she was an athlete in Germany and was a lifelong swimmer and tennis player.
Dominick Pampillonia, jeweler
Dominick Pampillonia, 93, who with his father and brother founded Pampillonia Jewelers in Bethesda, Md., in the early 1950s, died Dec. 30 at his home in Bethesda. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Dino Pampillonia.
Mr. Pampillonia was born in Washington. He was active in the operation of the family jewelry shop for more than 50 years.
Robert Faron, lawyer
Robert Faron, 74, a Washington lawyer who retired in 2016 from the Department of Homeland Security’s Citizenship and Information Services division, where he was acting chief of monitoring and compliance, died Dec. 22 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was multiple myeloma, said his wife, Mary Sue Faron.
Mr. Faron was born in New York City and moved to Washington in 1975. He had been with Homeland Security for nine years when he retired. Earlier, he had been deputy assistant general counsel with the Energy Department and a lawyer in private practice whose specialties included renewable energy.
Richard Dassing, D.C. police officer
Richard Dassing, 74, a Washington police officer for 24 years who retired in 1994 at the rank of sergeant, died Dec. 21 at his home in Elkridge, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said his wife, Alyce Dassing.
Mr. Dassing was born in Newark, and grew up in Silver Spring, Md. As a teenager, he joined the Wheaton (Md.) Volunteer Rescue Squad and once helped to deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance, his wife said. For several years with the D.C. police, he was assigned to the Special Operations Division, which includes protecting visiting heads of state and government, and investigating terrorist threats.
— From staff reports