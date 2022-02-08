Mrs. Mattingly, who had lived in the Washington area for 83 years, wrote a column for an American Bar Association publication, served on panels for governors of Maryland, helped craft legislation for the Justice Department, testified before Congress, and was active in such groups as Strategies for Youth and Do the Write Thing.
Demetra Shuler, hospital assistant
Demetra Shuler, 54, a Washington native who had been an emergency room assistant at Inova Fairfax Hospital for about three years, died Dec. 24 at her home in the District. The cause was hypertension and cardiovascular disease, said a daughter, Talaya Shuler.
Charles 'Collie' Agle, nature advocate
Charles “Collie” Agle, 81, a supporter and participant in naturalist causes who was active in campaigns to clean up the Anacostia River in Washington, organized community fix-up and improvement trips to Honduras for Washington youths, and practiced forest conservation techniques and bird sanctuary policies at a West Virginia farm, died Dec. 22 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, Betsy Agle.
Mr. Agle was a resident and native of Washington. He was a founder and principal teacher at St. Mark’s Meditation Center on Capitol Hill. In the early years of the computer age, he ran classes to help secretaries gain operational skills. He was a Peace Corps volunteer in Peru from 1963 to 1965.
He went mountaineering in the Alps and rode his bicycle around France.
Libby Halaby, women's rights advocate
Libby Halaby, 96, a women’s rights advocate who had been special assistant to first lady Lady Bird Johnson, an assistant to the president of the National Endowment for the Arts, and special assistant to the chair of President Jimmy Carter’s Commission on Women, died Jan. 7 at the home of a daughter in San Rafael, Calif. The cause was complications of a fall, said the daughter, Morrow Cater.
Mrs. Halaby was born Libby Anderson in Birmingham, Ala. She was the widow of S. Douglass Cater Jr., a special assistant to President Lyndon B. Johnson and the president of Washington College in Chestertown, Md.; and of Najeeb Halaby, the former head of the Federal Aviation Administration and Pan American World Airways and the father of Jordan’s Queen Noor, Lisa Halaby.
— From staff reports